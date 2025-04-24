US MARINE CHARGED WITH RAPE, ASSAULT AT MILITARY BASE IN JAPANS OKINAWA

US Marine charged with rape, assault at military base in Japan's Okinawa

A US Marine stationed in Japan's Okinawa prefecture is facing criminal charges, including the alleged rape of a local civilian woman and assaulting another who attempted to intervene, Japanese media reported Thursday.

The incident occurred last month in a restroom on an American military base, according to Kyodo News. The accused Marine, reportedly in his 20s, is also charged with injuring the second woman during her attempt to rescue the victim.

Investigative sources told the news agency that Okinawa prefectural police referred the case to prosecutors on April 7. Japanese authorities launched an investigation in cooperation with the US military and questioned the Marine on a voluntary basis.

The suspect remains under the jurisdiction of American authorities, in accordance with the bilateral Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), which governs US military operations in Japan.

This is the third case involving allegations of sexual violence by US military personnel in Okinawa since June 2024.

Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki condemned the incident, calling it "very deplorable," and said his office will "strongly urge the US military to take measures that would be effective to prevent a similar incident."

US ambassador to Japan George Glass said in a statement that he is "deeply concerned at the reports of alleged incidents involving American service members."

Last week, US military officials and Japanese police conducted joint patrols in Okinawa City's entertainment districts to help prevent further incidents involving American personnel.



