Israeli army kills 16 Palestinians in ongoing deadly strikes across Gaza

The Israeli army has killed at least 16 more Palestinians in a series of strikes across the Gaza Strip since early Thursday, according to local media.

The Al-Aqsa radio reported that four Palestinians including two children were killed in two separate strikes in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, targeting a home in the Qizan al-Najjar area and a tent for displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area.

In another strike on a home in Khan Younis, three Palestinians-a woman and two children-were killed.

Three more were killed in a similar strike on a tent in the western area of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

In Gaza City, a couple and their four children were killed in an airstrike on their home in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.

Israel resumed its offensive on the Gaza Strip on March 18, abandoning a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January. It has killed more than 51,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the enclave since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war that has left the territory on the brink of famine.





