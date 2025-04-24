Germany offers Syrians up to $4,555 to return home

Germany is offering up to €4,000 ($4,555) per family to encourage Syrians to return to their homeland, with more than 460 people having taken advantage of these incentives in recent weeks, according to the government.

The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees has supported the voluntary return of 464 Syrians since the new Syrian government took power in Damascus, German authorities told local media on Thursday.

Under the program, adult returnees receive up to €1,000 in initial assistance, while minors are eligible for €500. The program also provides travel allowances of €200 for adults and €100 for children, plus medical support of up to €2,000 if needed.

The financial incentives are part of Germany's strategy to encourage the return of Syrian refugees following recent political changes and improved security conditions in the country.

Since the Syrian civil war began in 2011, hundreds of thousands have sought refuge in Germany. The country currently hosts more than 700,000 Syrian refugees, with the total Syrian-background population-including those with permanent residence and dual citizens-reaching nearly 1.3 million, according to official figures.





