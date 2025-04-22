UNRWA chief denounces Israeli siege on Gaza, urges resumption of ceasefire

The head of UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) denounced on Tuesday the Israeli siege of Gaza, continuing since March 2, and called for the resumption ceasefire.

"How much longer until hollow words of condemnation will translate into action to lift the siege, resume a ceasefire & save whatever is left of humanity?" UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini wrote on X.

Lazzarini said 2 million people, in particular women and children, are undergoing "collective punishment," while the wounded and sick are deprived of medical care.

"Hunger is spreading and deepening, deliberate and manmade. Gaza has become a land of desperation," he said.

Lazzarini said nearly 3,000 UNRWA trucks of lifesaving aid and basic supplies ready to get into Gaza are expiring.

"Humanitarian aid is being used as a bargaining chip and a weapon of war. The siege must be lifted, supplies must flow in, the hostages must be released, the ceasefire must resume," he added.

The UN on Monday marked 50 days since Israel imposed a complete blockade on humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, warning of a rapidly deteriorating situation that is endangering the lives of civilians.

The Israeli army resumed its assault on Gaza on March 18, abandoning the Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Overall, it has killed more than 51,200 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023.

Israel halted the delivery of aid to the enclave on March 2, hours after the end of truce deal's 42-day first phase.