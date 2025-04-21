Israeli army kills 8 Palestinians in strikes on homes, tents across Gaza

The Israeli army killed at least eight more Palestinians in strikes targeting homes and tents across the Gaza Strip, as its relentless assault on the Palestinian enclave continues on Monday.

Citing medical sources, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that a Palestinian and his wife were killed in an Israeli strike on their tent in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, the southern Gaza Strip.

An Israeli warplane also struck a home belonging to the Baraka family in Khan Younis, killing five people and injuring others, Wafa also reported.

It added that a Palestinian succumbed to the wounds he sustained a few days ago from an Israeli strike in Deir al-Balah city, the central Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army blew up several homes in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, Gaza City, as it fired artillery shells on most of the city's eastern areas, including Zeitoun and Shejaiya neighborhoods.

The Israeli army resumed its assaults on Gaza on March 18, and has since killed over 1,800 people, and shattered a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

More than 51,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



