Death toll from US airstrikes on Yemen targeting Sanaa neighborhood, market rises to 12

People gather around a crater at the site of a strike in Sanaa, Yemen April 21, 2025. (REUTERS)

The death toll from Sunday's US airstrikes on a market and a neighborhood in Yemen's capital Sanaa rose to 12, with 30 others injured, the Houthi group reported on Monday.

In a statement, the Houthi-run Health Ministry said the airstrikes late Sunday targeted the Farwa neighborhood and market in Sanaa.

Rescue teams were continuing operations to search for victims beneath the rubble, the ministry said, warning that the death toll was preliminary and could increase.

Meanwhile, Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported that US warplanes also launched multiple air raids early Monday across northern and central Yemen. Six strikes targeted Marib province, three hit Amran, five struck Saada, and one targeted Al-Mahwit.

There were no casualties or material losses reported from the US raids on Monday, nor any statement issued by the US.

US President Donald Trump ordered in mid-March "decisive and powerful military action" against the Houthi group and later threatened to "completely annihilate them."

The Houthis have targeted ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where more than 51,000 victims have been killed in a brutal Israeli assault for more than 18 months.

The group halted attacks when a ceasefire in Gaza was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, but resumed the assaults after Israel renewed airstrikes on the enclave last month.