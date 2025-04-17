International Red Cross says Israeli army hit its Gaza premises for second time in 3 weeks

An Israeli tank shell directly struck an office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza, marking the second such attack in three weeks, the humanitarian organization said on Thursday.

"The ICRC is outraged that on 16 April an ICRC premises in Gaza was struck and damaged by an explosive," the non-profit said in a statement.

It said a similar attack hit another ICRC premises in the area on March 24, also by a tank shell.

Both incidents occurred despite the buildings being clearly marked and regularly notified to all parties, the statement said.

The ICRC warned that "these incidents highlight the risks to which civilians, medical staff, and humanitarian workers in the Gaza Strip are exposed today."

"They also impact the ability of the ICRC to provide essential protection and assistance to hundreds of thousands of people who need assistance to survive and contribute to an ever-shrinking humanitarian space," it added.









