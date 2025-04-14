Gaza death toll nears 51,000 as Israel’s genocidal war continues unabated

People watch as Palestinian rescuers transport a body from the rubble after an Israeli strike on the Manoun family home in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on April 13, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip killed at least 39 more Palestinians in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll from Israel's genocidal war since October 2023 to 50,983, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

A ministry statement said that 118 more injured people were also transferred to hospitals, taking the number of injuries to 116,274 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing 1,613 people and injuring over 4,200 others despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.