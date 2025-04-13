Palestinian injured by Israeli army fire as illegal settlers assault family in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian was injured by Israeli army fire in the West Bank on Sunday, as illegal settlers assaulted a family in the occupied territory, medics and local media said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that a 58-year-old Palestinian was shot by Israeli forces at a checkpoint in the city of Hebron in the southern West Bank.

The Israeli army also detained two Palestinians in the northern town of Halhul in Hebron city after searching their homes, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Clashes erupted between angry residents and Israeli forces following a military raid in Halhul with army forces using stun grenades and teargas canisters during the confrontation, Wafa said.

Separately, illegal settlers assaulted a Palestinian family in Hebron, injuring an elderly man and his teenage daughters on Sunday, witnesses said.

At least 947 Palestinians have been killed and over 7,000 others injured in the West Bank since the Gaza war in October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.