Israeli army orders Palestinian civilians in Khan Younis to leave ahead of airstrikes

The Israeli army issued a new evacuation order for Palestinian civilians in several areas in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on Sunday ahead of fresh attacks.

Military spokesman Avichay Adraee published a map of around 10 areas that the army ordered its residents to leave in Khan Younis before the military carries out airstrikes there.

The warning came shortly after the army claimed to have intercepted a rocket fired from Khan Younis early Sunday.

More than 50,900 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.