'Wrong thing, in my view': UK premier voices concern over renewed Israeli attacks on Gaza

The British prime minister on Tuesday said that the resumption of Israeli attacks in Gaza is "wrong," and called Israel's occupation of Palestinian land "unlawful."

"I think the occupation is unlawful, we've said that, that's been longstanding government policy," Keir Starmer told the Parliamentary Liaison Committee while responding to questions by 13 Select Committee Chairs.

He noted that there has not been enough aid getting into Gaza for a very long time, adding: "Resumption of hostilities is the wrong thing, in my view."

"We need to get back to a ceasefire. We need to get aid in. We need to get the hostages out," the prime minister added.

He went on to say that there is a need to "put our foot in the door" for a process toward a two-state solution, which he called "the only way of guaranteeing peace in the long term."

Over 50,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.