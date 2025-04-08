UN force inspects sites in southern Syria hit by Israeli airstrikes

The UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) on Tuesday conducted inspections at sites in southern Syria that were targeted last week by Israeli forces.

In the Daraa province, a convoy of 10 UNDOF vehicles entered the western part of the city of Nawa, visiting the town of Jebliyah, the Jalal Military Unit, and the Tel Jumu areas early in the morning.

After their observations, UNDOF personnel returned to their positions in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

On April 2, Israeli airstrikes on Daraa killed nine civilians and left many others injured.

After the fall of the Assad regime in December, Israel expanded its occupation of Syria's Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

Since the fall of the Assad regime, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes that targeted military sites and assets across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems, and air defense installations, according to reports.











