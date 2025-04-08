Palestinian journalist burnt alive after Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza

A Palestinian journalist died Tuesday of severe burns he sustained in an Israeli strike on a tent for journalists in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis a day earlier, local media said.

Footage showed Ahmed Mansour, a reporter for Palestine Today news agency, burning alive after the strike on the journalists' tent near Nasser Hospital in the city on Monday.

According to the official news agency Wafa, Mansour breathed his last early Tuesday.

His death brought to two journalists killed in the attack, while eight other journalists were injured.

The Israeli army confirmed the attack on Monday, claiming that the strike targeted journalist Hassan Elslayeh, who Tel Aviv claims is a Hamas member. The military said that Elslayeh was injured in the attack.

At least 211 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to local authorities.

The Israeli army renewed a deadly assault on Gaza on March 18 and has since killed nearly 1,400 people, injured over 3,400 others, and shattered a January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in the enclave.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to escalate attacks on Gaza as efforts are underway to implement US President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from the enclave.

Over 50,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





