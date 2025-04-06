Yemen’s Houthis report 9 new US airstrikes in Al-Hudaydah

US warplanes launched nine fresh airstrikes in Yemen's coastal province of Al-Hudaydah on Sunday, the Houthi group said.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV said that the strikes targeted Kamaran Island, without providing any details about injuries or damage.

There was no immediate confirmation from the US of the report.

Kamaran is the largest Yemeni island in the Red Sea and an administrative part of Al-Hudaydah, a major Yemeni province with three important ports and a long coastline.

Last month, US President Donald Trump said that he had ordered "decisive and powerful military action" against the Houthis and later threatened to "completely annihilate them."

The Houthis have targeted ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where more than 50,600 people have been killed in a brutal Israeli assault.

The group halted attacks when a Gaza ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, but resumed them after renewed Israeli airstrikes on Gaza last month.