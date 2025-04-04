Jordan urges global community to take ‘immediate action’ to cease humanitarian tragedy in Gaza

Jordan's King Abdullah II on Thursday called on the international community to take "immediate action" to stop the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza.

"Israel's war on Gaza must stop, the ceasefire must be reinstated, and humanitarian aid must resume," the Jordanian king said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz following their talks in Berlin, according to a statement issued by the country's Royal Court.

"Jordan is doing everything in its power to help alleviate the critical humanitarian situation in Gaza by providing aid through all possible means, commending Germany's support for humanitarian efforts in the Strip," he added.

Abdullah II reiterated the need for the international community "to take action to stop the dangerous escalation in the West Bank, where tens of thousands of Palestinians have been displaced from their homes and villages," noting that the displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza "threatens to plunge the entire region into further instability."

The King also warned of the dangers of continued violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, "which fuel further tensions and undermine any chance for peace."

He underscored that the only way forward is through a political solution based on the two-state solution that ensures peace and security for Palestinians, Israelis, and the entire region.

The King praised Germany's support for the two-state solution and its positive response to the Arab plan for the reconstruction of Gaza.

His Majesty also stressed the importance of working to stabilize the region, including supporting Syria and its efforts to preserve its security, stability, and territorial integrity, noting that Jordan "looks forward to seeing a stable and secure Syria again, where refugees can return safely to contribute to rebuilding their country."

He expressed optimism that "a well-articulated plan for the rebuilding of Gaza will be supported by all."

For his part, Chancellor Scholz said Jordan and Germany have close ties of partnership and friendship, spanning more than 70 years.

Chancellor Scholz stressed the need to "restore the ceasefire in Gaza and resume delivery of humanitarian aid, warning that the current situation must not continue as many people are starving and suffering under the continued brutal violence and lack of support and medical assistance."

Later, King Abdullah II discussed with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between Jordan and Germany.

He affirmed "his pride in the deep-rooted relations between Jordan and Germany, as well as readiness to expand cooperation across various fields, particularly economic and educational ones," according to the Royal Court statement.

The meeting also touched on regional issues, including developments in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as Syria and Lebanon, with the King reiterating the need for "the international community to step up efforts to ensure comprehensive calm in the region," added the statement.