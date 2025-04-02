Israel suspends entry of Druze workers from southern Syria: Report

Israel suspended the entry of Druze workers from villages in southern Syria into the occupied Golan Heights following an objection by one of its security agencies, local media said on Wednesday.



"The political echelon (the government) decided at the last minute to cancel the entry of workers from Druze villages in southern Syria into Israel, despite advanced preparations that had been made to bring them in," the public broadcaster KAN said.



"In recent weeks, steps had been taken to bring workers from Druze villages in southern Syria to work in agriculture and construction in Israel," it added.

There was no immediate confirmation from Israeli authorities of the report.

Israeli officials said in earlier statements that Druze workers would be allowed into the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.



Last month, a delegation of around 100 Syrian Druze members arrived in Israel for a two-day visit, marking the first such trip in more than five decades.



The visit came amid heightened tensions following Israeli airstrikes in southern Syria, with Tel Aviv claiming that the attacks aimed to "protect Syrian Druze."



Since the overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December, Israel has escalated its military assaults in Syria.



Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has consistently called for an end to the Israeli attacks and a complete withdrawal of its forces from Syrian land.



Israel has occupied the majority of the Golan Heights since 1967. In the wake of Syria's political transition, it has expanded its territorial control, including into the demilitarized zone, and has conducted hundreds of airstrikes targeting Syrian military assets.