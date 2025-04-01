Palestinian journalist, his family killed in Israeli airstrike on apartment in Gaza

One more Palestinian journalist, along with his entire family, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip, as Israel's genocidal war continues.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Al-Aqsa local radio announced that journalist Mohammed Al-Bardaweel and his family were killed in the airstrike on their apartment in Khan Younis.

"The criminal Israeli occupation army, by targeting Palestinian journalists, is desperately trying to silence the Palestinian narrative and obscure the truth," the statement said.

Al-Bardaweel's death brought the number of Palestinian journalists killed in Israel's war on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, to 207.

Israel began a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has killed more than 1,000 people and injured over 2,000 others since then, shattering a January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

More than 50,300 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israel's military onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





