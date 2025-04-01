Netanyahu backtracks on appointment of Eli Sharvit as new Shin Bet director

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday backtracked on his decision to appoint retired Israeli army's navy commander Eli Sharvit as the new director of the internal security service Shin Bet.

A statement by Netanyahu's office said that he thanked Sharvit's "willingness to serve," but told him that "after further thought, he intends to interview other candidates."

According to Israeli media, including the Times of Israel news website, the ruling coalition opposed his appointment over his participation in mass protests in 2023 against the government's plans for judiciary overhaul.

Israeli media also linked the decision to remarks made earlier this year by Sharvit, who had publicly criticized former US President Donald Trump's climate change policies.

On Monday, Netanyahu announced retired Israeli Navy commander Eli Sharvit as the next Shin Bet director to replace Ronen Bar, even after the Israeli Supreme Court' issued a temporary injunction, preventing the termination of Bar's tenure until April 8. The court, however, permitted the prime minister to interview potential replacements.

Netanyahu's government moved on March 21 to end Bar's tenure effective April 10, unless a permanent successor is named beforehand. The prime minister defended the decision, citing a lack of trust stemming from Bar's handling of the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas that triggered Israel's ongoing genocidal war in Gaza.

The attempt to dismiss Bar marks the first time an Israeli government has sought to remove a Shin Bet chief. Netanyahu has insisted the decision lies within the executive's authority and should not be subject to judicial review.

Bar hinted at the political motivations behind his removal, suggesting that Netanyahu was seeking "personal loyalty" that he would not provide.





