Israel’s Netanyahu appears before court for 20th time in his corruption trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared once again before the Tel Aviv District Court on Monday to respond to corruption charges against him.

The court convenes twice a week to hear Netanyahu's responses to the charges brought against him.

Netanyahu faces three separate cases of corruption filed in 2019 against him: Case 1,000, Case 2,000, and Case 4,000, which include accusations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. He denies any wrongdoing, calling the accusations "fake."

Netanyahu, whose trial began on May 24, 2020, is the first sitting Israeli leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant in the country's history.

Under Israeli law, he is not required to resign unless convicted by the Supreme Court, a process that could take several months.

Netanyahu also faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, with the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for him and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over atrocities in Gaza, where more than 50,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed since Oct. 7, 2023.