Israeli airstrike kills 3, injures 7 in southern Beirut

Three people were killed and seven others injured in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburb Tuesday morning, in the latest Israeli violation of a ceasefire agreement, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

Earlier, the Lebanese state news agency NNA reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a building in the southern suburb of Beirut with two rockets.

An Israeli military statement claimed that it targeted a Hezbollah member posing an "immediate threat to Israeli civilians."

On Friday, Israeli fighter jets bombed and destroyed a building in the Hadath neighborhood of Beirut's southern suburbs, marking the first Israeli strike on the area since the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon on Nov. 27, 2024.

A fragile ceasefire had been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities reported over 1,250 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including at least 100 fatalities and more than 330 injuries.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after it refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.





