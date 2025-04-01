Iraq rejects threats against Iran, signals support for regional stability

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Tuesday rejected threats directed at Iran, reaffirming Baghdad's commitment to supporting the security and stability of its eastern neighbor.

The remarks came during a phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to a statement from the Iraqi prime minister's office.

Both leaders emphasized the need for greater coordination among Islamic countries to confront challenges and risks, and foster security and regional stability.

Sudani underscored Iraq's "firm opposition to threats against Iran," and reiterated that Baghdad is focused on ensuring Tehran's security and the country's stability, the statement said.

The call followed recent comments by US President Donald Trump, who on Sunday issued a stark warning to Iran, threatening bombing and secondary tariffs if Tehran failed to reach a new nuclear agreement with Washington. It was Trump's most direct threat of military action since returning to office in January.

Iran has dismissed the prospect of direct talks with the Trump administration but has kept the door open to indirect negotiations on its nuclear program. Last week, Tehran responded to a letter from Trump delivered via Oman, reaffirming its unwillingness to negotiate under the shadow of military threats.

Trump's message reportedly urged Iran to consider a new nuclear accord to replace the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which the US exited in May 2018 during Trump's previous term.

President Pezeshkian also rejected direct dialogue with the US during remarks Sunday but expressed readiness for continued indirect engagement on nuclear issues.

Iraq and Iran share close ties, with Baghdad viewing Tehran as a key ally, particularly for its support during Iraq's fight against terrorism, as noted by Iraqi officials in prior statements.