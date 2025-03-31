Israeli airstrikes kill 10 more Palestinians on 2nd day of Eid al-Fitr

The Israeli army on Monday carried out airstrikes on Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, killing 10 more people on the second day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

An Israeli airstrike targeted a home, killing six Palestinians and injuring others, according to medics.

Four others were killed in an Israeli airstrike on another home in the Khan Younis refugee camp, according to a medical source.

The Israeli warplanes also struck one more home, but there were no casualties were reported.

On Sunday, the first Eid al-Fitr holiday day, 64 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing over 920 people, injuring more than 2,000 others, and shattering the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

More than 50,200 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 114,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



