Saudi crown prince discusses Lebanon, regional developments with Lebanese premier

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met on Sunday with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to discuss bilateral relations and the latest developments in Lebanon and the wider region.

According to a Saudi Foreign Ministry statement, the crown prince welcomed Salam to his country, and the two leaders reviewed "relations between their countries and the efforts being made to address the current situation in Lebanon and the region."

Lebanon's National News Agency reported that Salam performed Eid prayers with the crown prince in the holy city of Mecca.

Neither source provided details on the exact timing of Salam's arrival in Saudi Arabia or the duration of his visit.

Earlier this month, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun also visited Saudi Arabia, where he met with the crown prince. The two held an official session at the Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh.

This visit came after a diplomatic hiatus between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia lasting nearly eight years.

Observers view the visit as a significant step toward restoring Lebanon's Arab relations and strengthening bilateral cooperation with Riyadh, paving the way for a new phase of collaboration in various sectors.





