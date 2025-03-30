 Contact Us
Red Cross 'outraged' by killing of eight medics in Gaza

"I am heartbroken. These dedicated ambulance workers were responding to wounded people. They were humanitarians. They wore emblems that should have protected them; their ambulances were clearly marked. They should have returned to their families; they did not," IFRC secretary general Jagan Chapagain said in a statement.

AFP MIDDLE EAST
Published March 30,2025
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said Sunday it was "outraged" by the killings of eight medical colleagues on duty in Gaza, asking: "When will this stop?"

