Israeli army fires warning shots at UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army fired warning shots at UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, the peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) said Saturday.

UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said the incident occurred as peacekeepers were conducting a scheduled patrol near the town of Rmeish in southern Lebanon.

No injuries were reported.

Tenenti said an Israeli army patrol directed laser beams at UNIFIL peacekeepers in a separate incident, calling any action that endangers the safety of UN peacekeepers while performing their mandated duties "unacceptable."

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the report.

UN Resolution 1701, adopted in 2006, calls for a complete halt to hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel and the establishment of a weapons-free zone between the Blue Line -- a de facto border -- and the Litani River in southern Lebanon, with exceptions for the Lebanese army and UNIFIL.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November 2024, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 1,100 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of at least 92 victims and injuries to more than 285.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.





