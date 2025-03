Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah as agreed under the terms of a truce, the US State Department said Friday, after rocket fire prompted Israel to bomb Beirut for the first time since the agreement came into effect.

"As part of the cessation of hostilities agreement, the government of Lebanon is responsible for disarming Hezbollah, and we expect the Lebanese armed forces to disarm these terrorists to prevent further hostilities," spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.