Israeli army claims 2 rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel

The Israeli army claimed on Friday that two rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Israel.

In a statement, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said that "two rockets were launched from Lebanon toward Israel. One was intercepted, while the other landed inside Lebanese territory."

However, Adraee did not specify who was responsible for launching the rockets.

In response, Israeli Channel 13 reported that the Israeli army was conducting artillery strikes in southern Lebanon, although no further details were provided.

The Israeli army also confirmed carrying out the attacks on "Hezbollah targets" in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah once again denied responsibility for launching the rockets, asserting its commitment to the ceasefire agreement with Israel.

In a statement, an unnamed source within Hezbollah denounced the Israeli accusations as part of an effort to create "false pretexts" for continued Israeli aggression against Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese National News Agency reported continued Israeli military aggression in southern Lebanon.

The town of Khiam, along with several other southern Lebanese towns, was subjected to artillery and phosphorus shelling by the Israeli military.

A fragile ceasefire had been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities reported over 1,250 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including at least 100 fatalities and more than 330 injuries.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after it refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.