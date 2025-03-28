Israel kills 11 Palestinians, destroys residential buildings in Gaza

Tents of internally displaced Palestinians who fled the the northern Gaza Strip following an evacuation order issued by the Israeli army, in Gaza City, 25 March 2025. (EPA File Photo)

At least 11 Palestinians were killed on Friday in Israeli airstrikes targeting various areas of the Gaza Strip, while the Israeli army continued its attacks, demolishing residential buildings in the northern part of the enclave.

Eyewitnesses reported that the strikes targeted homes, a civilian gathering, and a tent sheltering displaced families in different parts of the enclave.

In the latest airstrike, Israeli forces killed three Palestinians in an attack on a displacement tent in the Al-Fakhoura area, west of Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, according to medical sources.

Earlier, at least eight Palestinians were killed in two separate airstrikes. The first targeted a house belonging to the Awad family, killing six people, while rescue teams continued searching for missing individuals trapped under the rubble, according to Civil Defense teams.

The second strike hit a civilian gathering in the town of Al-Shawka, east of Rafah, killing two Palestinians, a medical source at the Gaza European Hospital reported.

In a separate attack, two Palestinians, including a young girl, were injured when Israeli forces struck a family home in Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing massive explosions throughout the northern Gaza Strip as the Israeli army destroyed residential buildings in the area.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing 855 people, injuring nearly 1,900 others since then, and shattering the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with the Palestinian group Hamas.

More than 50,200 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 113,900 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





















