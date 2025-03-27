UN Syria commission welcomes Damascus' openness to cooperation following country visit

The UN Syria Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday welcomed the new Syrian government's commitment to future cooperation and nationwide access following its latest visit to Damascus.

During the mission, Commission Chair Paulo Sergio Pinheiro and Commissioner Hanny Megally met with Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, who expressed readiness to work with the commission and prioritize justice for victims, including efforts to trace the disappeared, the commission said in a statement.

"We were pleased to continue our engagement with the Syrian authorities and to discuss human rights issues in an open and transparent manner," Pinheiro said in an end-of-mission statement.

The commissioners visited war-ravaged towns in Rif Damascus Governate and met with returnees striving to rebuild amid widespread devastation.

Pinheiro described scenes of "entire districts shattered by warfare and pillage," calling the resilience of returning Syrians "a testament to their strength and hopes for a better future."

The commission underscored the dire economic conditions faced by Syrians, with 90% living on less than $2 a day. Megally urged a review of sectoral sanctions, noting they hinder humanitarian aid, investment and even remittances.

He also welcomed the European Union's recent suspension of some sanctions, calling for more urgent action.

The commission also met with Syria's new national inquiry committee investigating deadly coastal attacks earlier this month. Commending the committee's independence, Megally stressed the importance of transparency and accountability.

Despite fears of renewed violence, the commission said it heard encouraging accounts of grassroots peacebuilding efforts. Civil society actors expressed a desire to contribute to rebuilding but cited legal and bureaucratic hurdles, according to the statement.

Syria's people "have shown determination and strength even amid the destruction of their homeland. The international community cannot sit idly by while Syrians emerge from decades of repression-now is the time for tangible actions to assist, or at the very least refrain from impeding, Syria's transition," said Pinheiro. "They deserve all the support they can get to build a future of peace and dignity."



