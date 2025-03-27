ISRAELI WARPLANES STRIKE VICINITY OF LATAKIAS SEAPORT

Israeli warplanes carried out multiple airstrikes on the city and seaport of Latakia, northwestern Syria, in the early hours of Thursday, the latest in a series of attacks against Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime last December.

According to Syria's state news agency SANA, the Israeli airstrikes targeted the vicinity of Al-Abyad Port and Latakia city.

It added that the relevant authorities are checking the targeted sites to ensure that there were no casualties from the Israeli strikes.

The Syrian Defense Ministry has yet to comment on the Israeli attack.

On Tuesday, seven Syrian people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli incursion and shelling in the town of Koya in western Daraa, southern Syria.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

Israel also launched hundreds of airstrikes that targeted military sites and assets across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems, and air defense installations, according to reports.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in late January.



