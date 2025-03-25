QATAR CONDEMNS ISRAELS POLICY OF DISPLACING PALESTINIANS FROM GAZA

Internally displaced Palestinians arrive from the northern Gaza Strip to central Gaza City, 23 March 2025 after the Israeli army issued evacuation orders for areas in northern Gaza. (IHA Photo)

Qatar's Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned Israel's policies of displacing Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and expanding settlements.

"The State of Qatar condemns, in the strongest terms, the Israeli occupation's announcement to establish an agency targeting the displacement of Palestinian brothers from the Gaza Strip, as well as its approval of the separation of 13 illegal settlement neighborhoods in the West Bank, paving the way for their legitimization as colonial settlements," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that any form of Palestinian displacement constitutes a "blatant violation" of international humanitarian law.

The expansion of settlements represents a "blatant disregard for international legitimacy, particularly UN Security Council Resolution 2334," it said, condemning all measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967.

The Israeli army has issued evacuation orders for Palestinians in areas of northern Gaza, in a move widely seen as a form of collective punishment against Palestinian civilians.

The army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing at least 730 people and injuring nearly 1,200 others despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

More than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 113,400 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.