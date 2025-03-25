Israeli army strikes 2 military bases in central Syria

The Israeli army said Tuesday that it had struck two military bases in central Syria.

A military statement said that the attack on the airbases of Palmyra and T-4 aimed to eliminate "remaining military capabilities."

The army, however, did not provide any details about the cause of the attack.

The Israeli army struck the same two airbases on Friday.

There was no immediate comment from the Syrian authorities on the Israeli assault.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

Israel also launched hundreds of airstrikes that targeted military sites and assets across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems, and air defense installations, according to reports.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in late January.