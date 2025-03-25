Israel gives 'final warning' for Gazans in Jabalia

Israel ordered a new forced displacement of Palestinians from Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday.

"To all residents of the Gaza Strip in the Jabalia area, this is a final advance warning before the raid," military spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X.

Adraee called on Palestinians to move to the south "to known shelters."

Earlier, he gave similar order for people in northern towns of Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing at least 730 people and injuring nearly 1,200 others despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

More than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 113,400 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.