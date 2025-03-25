Houthis report injuries from 8 US airstrikes in northern Yemen

Yemen's Houthi group said late Monday that several people were injured following eight US airstrikes targeting the outskirts of the northern city of Saada.

In an initial brief report, the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV channel described the strikes as "US aggression on Saada Governorate."

A subsequent update said the eight raids caused injuries, though the number and severity were not detailed.

The group also reported a separate strike on the al-Sabir area of Kitaf district in Saada Governorate.

There was no immediate comment from the US on the report.

On Sunday evening, the Houthi group said that two US airstrikes targeted the area around the city of Saada, but no casualties were reported.

The group also said that US airstrikes on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, killed four people and injured two others.

At least 83 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in US airstrikes in Yemen since last Thursday, according to Houthi figures.

Last week, US President Donald Trump said he had ordered a "major offensive" against the Houthis and later threatened to "wipe them out completely."

The Houthi group has been attacking Israeli-linked ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones since late 2023, disrupting global trade for what it said was a show of solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

The group halted its attacks when a ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, but it threatened to resume the attacks when Israel blocked all humanitarian aid into Gaza on March 2.