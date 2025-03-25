Hamas calls for mass protests worldwide in support of Gaza, Jerusalem

Palestinians inspect the damage at an ambulance repair yard hit in Israeli strikes in the al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on March 24, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas called Tuesday for mass protests around the world in support of the Gaza Strip and occupied East Jerusalem.

In a statement, the group urged Palestinians and people around the world to take to the streets on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in defense of Gaza, East Jerusalem, and the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"The protests also aim to support the resilience of our Palestinian people and reject the crimes committed by the (Israeli) occupation and its backers," it added.

Hamas also called for using "all means of pressure to stop the killings, siege, and starvation in Gaza and strengthen the steadfastness of Palestinians in Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque."

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing over 730 people and injuring nearly 1,200 others despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

More than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 113,400 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

More than 930 Palestinians have also been killed in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem during the same period.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.