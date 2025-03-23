Pope Francis makes first public appearance in five weeks as he leaves hospital

Pope Francis made his first public appearance in more than five weeks on Sunday, waving from a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital before leaving the facility.

Francis, 88, went to hospital on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection that became the most serious health crisis of his 12-year papacy.

The pope's doctors said on Saturday it would still take "a lot of time" for his aging body to fully heal, and said they had prescribed the pontiff a further two months of rest at the Vatican.

Francis appeared on a balcony at the hospital shortly after noon on Sunday. Using a wheelchair, as he has for several years, the pope smiled and waved at a group of well-wishers gathered outside below.

The pope, whose face looked swollen, appeared only for a few moments. He spoke briefly, with a feeble voice, to thank one of the members of the crowd below, who had brought yellow flowers.

Francis had only been seen by the public once before during his hospital stay, in a photo the Vatican released last week, showing the pontiff at prayer in a hospital chapel.

In the moments before the pontiff's appearance on Sunday, the crowd of hundreds of well-wishers called out for the pope, chanting "Francis, Francis, Francis".









