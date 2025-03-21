Israel restricts Palestinians' access to Al-Aqsa Mosque for 3rd consecutive Friday of Ramadan

For the third consecutive Friday during Ramadan, Israeli authorities continued to impose restrictions on Palestinians' access to Jerusalem to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite having obtained permits.

Israeli forces at the Qalandiya checkpoint north of Jerusalem inspected personal identification cards and prayer permits. Dozens of Palestinians, despite having the necessary permits, were reportedly blocked from entering Jerusalem.

Ibrahim Awad, from the town of Al-Yamon in the northern West Bank, told Anadolu: "I reached the checkpoint, and after they checked my ID, I was denied entry for no reason."

"After I left, I received a text message on my phone stating that I was banned from entering Jerusalem due to 'incitement' on social media," Awad said.

He denied the accusations, asserting that he only expressed sympathy for victims, adding: "The occupation silences voices. They don't even want us to sympathize with the victims, and they don't want us to reach Jerusalem."

Ismail Abdullah, 67, expressed frustration after he was denied entry despite obtaining a permit.

"I've never seen a situation like this. It's a terrible situation... What can we say? The Israelis don't want anyone in Palestine, not in Jerusalem, nor anywhere else," he stated.

Another elderly man, Sadiq Mohammed, from the town of Beit Ur al-Tahta in the Ramallah district said: "At my age, they still deny me access to Jerusalem and to pray at Al-Aqsa, claiming I don't have a prayer permit."

"At this age, what permit do they expect me to have to pray at Al-Aqsa?" he questioned.

On March 6, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved stricter restrictions on Palestinian worshippers' access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Fridays during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Under the new restrictions, only men over the age of 55, women over 50, and children under 12 will be permitted to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque.

However, access will be contingent upon obtaining a prior security clearance and undergoing thorough security checks at designated checkpoints.

The decision coincides with ongoing daily incursions by hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers into Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month alongside increasing restrictions on Palestinians traveling from the West Bank.

Since the outbreak of the war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli authorities have imposed strict measures limiting Palestinians' access from the West Bank to East Jerusalem.

Palestinians consider these restrictions as part of Israel's broader efforts to Judaize East Jerusalem, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and erase its Arab and Islamic identity.