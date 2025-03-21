Israel dismisses Shin Bet chief in historic first

Ronen Bar, the head of Shin Bet, attends a ceremony marking Memorial Day for fallen soldiers of Israel's wars and victims of attacks, at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl military cemetery, May 13, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

The Israeli government unanimously approved the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar on Friday, marking the first time in the country's history that the head of its internal security agency has been removed from office, Israeli media reported.

"The government unanimously approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal to end ISA (Israel Securities Authority) Director Ronen Bar's term of office," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

"Ronen Bar will conclude his duties on 10 April 2025 or when a permanent ISA Director is appointed-whichever comes first," it added.

This marks the first time an Israeli Shin Bet chief has been dismissed, the daily Times of Israel reported.

On Thursday, Bar sent a letter to the government in response to Netanyahu's decision, arguing that the dismissal was based on unsubstantiated claims and suggesting ulterior motives behind it.

"The draft resolution as formulated contains general, laconic, and unfounded claims that do not allow me to form an orderly response and seem to conceal the motives behind the intention to end my tenure," Bar stated in his letter.

"Israel is currently in a particularly difficult and complex period. Fifty-nine hostages remain in the heart of Gaza; Hamas has not been defeated; we are in the midst of a multi-front war; and Iran's arm reaches deep into the country," Bar added.

On Sunday evening, Netanyahu announced his decision to fire Bar, citing "a lack of trust" in him—part of the ongoing fallout from the events of Oct. 7, 2023.

However, Bar has hinted at political motives behind the dismissal, suggesting that Netanyahu's decision stemmed from his refusal to show "personal loyalty" to the prime minister.

More than 700 Palestinians have been killed and over 900 injured in a surprise aerial campaign by Israel on Gaza since Tuesday, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught in Gaza since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.