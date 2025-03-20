News Middle East Air raid sirens sound in Israel amid missile attack from Yemen

Air raid sirens echoed across Jerusalem and settlements in the occupied West Bank on Thursday as Israel intercepted another missile fired from Yemen, the Israeli army said.



There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.



Earlier the same day, Israel intercepted a separate missile launched from Yemen before it entered Israeli airspace.



The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen has resumed attacks on Israel following the collapse of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on Tuesday.



As a result, air raid sirens sounded in the greater Tel Aviv area and Jerusalem for the first time in more than two months. Additional rocket alerts were also reported Wednesday evening in central and southern Israel.



While the Houthis have not yet claimed responsibility for the latest launch on Thursday evening, the group has repeatedly targeted Israel with missile and drone attacks since the start of the Gaza war.









