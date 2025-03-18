Israeli army says it intercepted missile fired from Yemen

The Israeli army said Tuesday it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen before it breached Israeli airspace.

This is the first time a missile was fired from Yemen toward Israel since the Jan. 19 ceasefire agreement went into effect, and came soon after Israel unilaterally broke the agreement, killing over 400 Palestinians in Gaza.

In a statement, the Israeli army said: "Sirens were activated in several southern areas."

According to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, the missile launch caused the activation of sirens in Be'er Sheva, as well as in Bedouin towns in the Negev region, such as Abu Qurinat, Abu Talul, and Tel Sheva.

The missile also triggered alarms in the Dimona industrial zone and in several settlements in the Negev, including Sde Boker, Yeruham, Nevatim, Mitzpe Ramon, and Segev Shalom.

The daily further reported that the missile launch led to delays in incoming flights at Ben Gurion Airport, including flights from Athens, Berlin, and Milan, as they were not cleared to land and had to circle in the air.

YEMEN'S HOUTHI REBELS CLAIM ATTACK



Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed the attack, saying it had "successfully targeted" Israel's Negev Airbase with a hypersonic ballistic missile.

In a televised statement, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree threatened to expand their attacks on Israel in the coming hours and days unless Israel halts its aggression on Gaza.

The Israeli army pounded the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, killing at least 404 people, injuring hundreds, and breaking the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Jan. 19.

Images from Gaza showed that the majority of the victims were civilians whose homes were bombed during the night, including women and children.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 others injured in a brutal Israeli military campaign in Gaza since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.