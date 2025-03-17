YEMENS HOUTHIS ANNOUNCE ATTACKING US CARRIER IN RED SEA FOR 2ND TIME IN 24 HOURS

Yemen's Houthis announce attacking US carrier in Red Sea for 2nd time in 24 hours

The Yemeni Houthi group on Monday announced targeting a US aircraft carrier in the northern Red Sea with multiple rockets and drones for the second time in 24 hours.

"In response to the ongoing American aggression against our country, the Yemeni Armed Forces (Houthi forces) targeted the American aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman in the northern Red Sea for the second time within 24 hours," the group's military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said in a televised statement.

He noted that the attack was carried out with multiple ballistic and cruise missiles and drones, in what he described as "a confrontation that lasted for several hours."

Saree added that the group's forces also managed to repel the warplanes' hostile attack, pushing them back.

The Houthi spokesman warned that escalation against Yemen will be confronted with a counter-escalation.

The American side is yet to comment on the Houthi statement.

The Houthis warned Israel on March 7 to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip within four days or face renewed maritime operations against Israeli-linked vessels.

The US launched airstrikes on Yemen's Houthis as President Donald Trump warned that "hell will rain down" if the Iran-backed group continues its attacks on Red Sea shipping.

The Houthis have been attacking Israeli-linked ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones since late 2023, disrupting global trade for what it said was a show of solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

The group halted attacks when a Gaza ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. But it threatened to resume the attacks when Israel blocked all aid into Gaza on March 2.