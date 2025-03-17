1 killed, 3 injured as Israeli jet hits car in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

One person was killed and three others were injured in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Monday, in a new violation of a ceasefire agreement, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that the attack targeted a vehicle in the town of Yohmor in Nabatieh province.

On Sunday, two Lebanese were killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, taking the death toll in the last 24 hours to six.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November 2024, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 1,100 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of at least 92 victims and injuries to more than 285.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.