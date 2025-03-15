AT LEAST THREE PEOPLE KILLED IN EXPLOSION IN SYRIAS LATAKIA

 Contact Us
At least three people were killed and 12 others injured on Saturday following an explosion in a four-story building in the Al-Raml Al-Janoubi neighborhood of Latakia, northwestern Syria.

DPA MIDDLE EAST
Published March 15,2025
A powerful explosion on Saturday rocked the city of Latakia on the Syrian coast, killing at least three people and injuring 12 others, Syria's state news agency SANA reported.

Civil defence teams and locals are still searching for potential casualties and missing people in the rubble, it said.

The agency said the cause of the blast in a building in Latakia's al-Raml al-Janoubi neighbourhood was still unclear.

But a medical source at the Latakia Health Directorate said the explosion was caused by the detonation of a missile left over from the war.

Unexploded weapons from more than a decade of conflict continue to pose threats in war-torn Syria.