AT LEAST THREE PEOPLE KILLED IN EXPLOSION IN SYRIAS LATAKIA

A powerfulon Saturday rocked the city ofon the Syrian coast, killing at least three people and injuring 12 others, Syria's state news agency SANA reported.Civil defence teams and locals are still searching for potential casualties and missing people in the rubble, it said.The agency said the cause of the blast in a building in Latakia's al-Raml al-Janoubi neighbourhood was still unclear.But a medical source at the Latakia Health Directorate said the explosion was caused by the detonation of a missile left over from the war.Unexploded weapons from more than a decade of conflict continue to pose threats in war-torn Syria.