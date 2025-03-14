Israeli drones kill 2 children, injure 2 women in Gaza despite ceasefire

Two Palestinian children were killed, and two women injured Thursday by Israeli drone fire in eastern Gaza City and Beit Hanoun in the north of the enclave, in another violation of a ceasefire agreement.

A 2-year-old child was killed, and his mother injured after their tent was targeted by a bomb in Beit Hanoun, medical sources told Anadolu.

And a 3-year-old was fatally shot by an Israeli drone in the Shujaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, a medical source told the Turkish news outlet.

A woman was injured by drone fire in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, the source reported.

Israeli tanks fired at the Sanati area and the Al-Farahin neighborhood in Abasan al-Kabira in eastern Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to witnesses.

Witnesses reported that a drone dropped a bomb in eastern Abasan al-Jadida, targeting residential areas, but no injuries were reported.

Israel's nearly 20-year blockade has turned Gaza into the world's largest prison, leaving 1.5 million of its 2.4 million residents homeless amid deliberate shortages of food, water, and medicine following a genocide.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, which took hold in January, has halted Israel's genocidal onslaught on Gaza, which has killed more than 48,500 victims, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.