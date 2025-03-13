UN warns of 'dire' humanitarian consequences as Israeli aid halt on Gaza continues

Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 13, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

The UN again raised the alarm Thursday about the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip due to the continued closure of cargo crossings by Israel.

"Our humanitarian colleagues on the ground warn that continued the closure of Gaza's crossings for cargo entry is having a serious impact on the UN and its partners' ability to provide essential support to people in need," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference.

He underscored the urgency of the situation. "The longer this halt on aid into the Gaza Strip continues, the more dire the consequences on the ground."

Saying that aid organizations are being forced to cut food rations "to prioritize assistance for as many vulnerable people as possible," Dujarric warned that "the food security situation could sharply deteriorate unless the flow of aid into Gaza resumes."

Citing the World Health Organization (WHO), Dujarric further raised concerns about risks in Gaza.

"WHO warns that public health risks remain very high, including for communicable diseases, due to overcrowding and poor sanitation," he said.

As of late February, Dujarric said, "24 out of 32 environmental samples collected tested positive for vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2."

Meanwhile, he reported that the UN is assessing shelter needs in the most vulnerable areas across Gaza.

Regarding the occupied West Bank, Dujarric reported that the recent military operations by Israel "have caused damage to health facilities -- 20 of which are not functioning -- and other critical infrastructure, leading to water contamination with sewage and water shortages in some areas."

"Due to insecurity and destruction, UNRWA (UN Palestinian refugee agency) health centers in the Jenin, Tulkarm and Nur Shams refugee camps remain closed since the start of this year," he noted.

According to WHO, at least "54 attacks on health in the West Bank, resulting in four deaths and nine injuries," were reported since January.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank, where at least 935 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the Gaza war on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The International Court of Justice declared in July that Israel's longstanding occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal, urged the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.