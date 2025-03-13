Iran summons UK, French, German ambassadors over UN closed-door nuclear talks with US

Iran summoned the ambassadors of the UK, France, and Germany to Tehran on Thursday following a closed-door meeting with the US at the UN Security Council regarding the Iranian nuclear program.

A Foreign Ministry statement said the UK-France-Germany meeting on Wednesday with the US "lacks any technical or legal justification." It denounced the meeting as "a politically motivated and provocative move aligned with the unilateral and provocative policies of the United States."

The statement said the three European diplomats were summoned to the ministry's headquarters, to express Iran's strong protest against their "irresponsible and provocative approach."

According to the statement, the three ambassadors were warned that the support of their countries to the US "could jeopardize Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)."

During his first term in 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

Despite complying with the nuclear agreement for over a year after the US withdrawal, Iran gradually reduced its commitments, citing the failure of the deal's remaining signatories to protect its interests.