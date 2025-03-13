Bahrain welcomes deal to strengthen Syrian unity and integrity

Bahrain on Thursday welcomed an agreement signed on March 10 by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Ferhad Abdi Sahin, aimed at integrating Syrian Arab Republic institutions and securing territorial unity.

In a statement cited by state news agency BNA, the Foreign Ministry welcomed the deal, asserting the unity of Syrian territory and rejecting division.

The statement described the agreement as "a positive move in the process of building a state based on the rule of law and constitutional institutions, founded on principles of justice and citizenship."

The ministry reiterated support for the security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Syria, urging all components of Syrian society to put the nation's interests first, reject division and hatred.

Earlier this week, the Syrian presidency announced the agreement reinforcing national unity and rejecting any division of the country.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for the full implementation of the agreement aimed at ensuring Syria's unity, saying "the winners" will be Syrians.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, became president on Jan. 29.





