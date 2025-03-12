Türkiye condemns terror attack in Pakistan

Türkiye on Wednesday condemned the recent terror attack in Pakistan, which claimed at least 30 lives, said the Foreign Ministry in a statement.

Expressing "deep regret" over the terror attack on a passenger train in Balochistan province on Tuesday, the ministry expressed condolences to those who lost their loved ones and speedy recovery for those injured.

Pakistan's military sources said on Wednesday that all the militants involved in the train hijacking in southwest Pakistan have been killed as the military operation to free the hostages entered its last phase.

The military will release more details "soon" as "a large number" of hostages, including women and children, have been freed, the sources said.

The number of hostages killed by militants is being ascertained, they added.

Earlier, military sources said that 190 hostages were freed and 30 militants were killed during the security operation that continued on Wednesday to free passengers held hostage following an ambush on a train in Balochistan province.

Militants loyal to the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed to have taken some 214 passengers hostage after attacking a train in a hilly area of the remote Bolan district on Tuesday.

Unconfirmed reports said that at least 10 passengers have been killed in the ambush. There was no official word on deaths, but military sources said that some 37 injured people have been transported to different hospitals.









