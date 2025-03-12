Doctors Without Borders urges Israel to stop using aid as tool of war

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Wednesday urged Israel to stop using aid as a tool of war in Gaza.

"Israeli authorities have instrumentalized humanitarian needs by using it as a bargaining chip, such as cutting the electricity supply to the Strip on March 9 and preventing all aid from entering. This policy, which amounts to collective punishment, must be immediately stopped," MSF said in a statement.

It "strongly condemned the Israeli-imposed siege" on the Gaza Strip, depriving people of basic services and supplies such as water and electricity.

MSF called on Israel to respect international humanitarian law and end the "inhumane blockade" of the Strip.

"Israel's allies have purposefully ignored this grave violation of international humanitarian law and normalized this conduct. MSF also urges Israel's allies, including the United States, to refrain from normalizing such actions and to act decisively to prevent Gaza from plunging further into devastation," it added.

Describing the situation as "outrageous," Myriam Laaroussi, MSF emergency coordinator, underscored that the blockade of supplies hurts thousands of people with "deadly consequences."

"At a moment in which the ceasefire should mean a scale-up of the humanitarian response, the Israeli authorities have brought the entry of all aid to a screeching halt," MSF said, underlining that the last supplies they were able to get into Gaza were three trucks of mostly medical supplies on Feb. 27.

Laaroussi also pointed out that Gaza is left without fuel.

"Our hands are tied, and with no supply pipeline, it makes it even more difficult to assist the people of Gaza once our stocks run out. A ceasefire without scaling up humanitarian aid is contradictory," Laaroussi added.



