Jordan welcomes deal to integrate SDF within Syrian state institutions

Jordan welcomed on Tuesday an agreement between Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Ferhad Abdi Sahin, the ringleader of the terrorist organization PKK/YPG/SDF in Syria, to integrate the SDF within Syrian institutions.

A Foreign Ministry statement described the deal as "a significant step towards rebuilding Syria based on the principles that ensure its unity, sovereignty and security."

The ministry reaffirmed Jordan's support and commitment "to assisting the Syrian people in overcoming the transitional phase."

Jordan reiterated its support for an inclusive Syrian-led political process that engages all the country's societal components, in a way that protects Syria from instability and conflict.

On Monday, the Syrian Presidency announced the signing of an agreement integrating the SDF into the institutions of the Syrian Arab Republic, reinforcing national unity and rejecting any division of the country.