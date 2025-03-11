 Contact Us
News Middle East Jordan welcomes deal to integrate SDF within Syrian state institutions

Jordan has welcomed an agreement between Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and PKK/YPG/SDF leader Ferhad Abdi Sahin to integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into Syrian institutions, calling it a significant step towards Syria's unity, sovereignty, and security. Jordan reaffirmed its support for Syria's political transition and an inclusive, Syrian-led process.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published March 11,2025
Jordan welcomed on Tuesday an agreement between Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Ferhad Abdi Sahin, the ringleader of the terrorist organization PKK/YPG/SDF in Syria, to integrate the SDF within Syrian institutions.

A Foreign Ministry statement described the deal as "a significant step towards rebuilding Syria based on the principles that ensure its unity, sovereignty and security."

The ministry reaffirmed Jordan's support and commitment "to assisting the Syrian people in overcoming the transitional phase."

Jordan reiterated its support for an inclusive Syrian-led political process that engages all the country's societal components, in a way that protects Syria from instability and conflict.

On Monday, the Syrian Presidency announced the signing of an agreement integrating the SDF into the institutions of the Syrian Arab Republic, reinforcing national unity and rejecting any division of the country.